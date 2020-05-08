Windows 10 May 2020 Update release date accidentally revealed by Microsoft

Windows 10 May 2020 Update will be released at some point between May 26 and May 28, according to a freshly revealed leak from Microsoft itself.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft accidentally revealed this information in its Driver Shiproom Schedule. So, assuming that this schedule remains on track, you can expect the May 2020 update to arrive on one of those three days.

This ties in with what we’ve already heard from the rumor mill, with Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet previously telling us that her sources believed that the May 2020 Update had been pushed back to May 28.

According to that previous speculation, it was Microsoft’s original intention to release the next major upgrade for Windows 10 on May 12, but it was delayed, possibly because of the discovery of a zero-day exploit that needed patching.

Final fix

We had also witnessed Microsoft issue a new final build of the May 2020 Update to testers in the Release Preview ring, when the software giant had previously said that the build before that would be the last one. However, it turned out that one more fix needed to be applied, and it was a major enough affair to warrant the release of another build.

When the May 2020 Update does arrive, it will come with tweaks to the Windows search function to make your PC run faster, and big changes for Cortana, with the digital assistant being transitioned to become a separate app, while offering more ‘conversational’ style interactions.

Other additions include a Cloud Download feature to make resetting Windows 10 back to its default configuration a much easier task, along with changes to virtual desktops, improved video playback and more.