An Omron HeatTens can treat your aches and pains, relieving your muscles and joints from intense workouts. Want to win one? Just answer the question below.

The Omron HeatTens is a great gadget for those suffering with low back pain, aching shoulders after a day in the office, or those who find their limbs feel the burn a little too much after the gym.

You put the Omron HeatTens’ adhesive pads around the painful area, choose one of nine modes tailored to different parts of the body and let it work its magic. HeatTens uses both heat and TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) to promote blood flow and reduce pain, giving you relief when you need it most.

It’s all there in the name. Heat plus TENS.

But what is TENS? It’s an NHS-recognised therapy that uses small electrical impulses delivered through the pads.

They block some of the nerve signals that cause pain in the first place and can increase endorphin production. Endorphins are the body’s very own pain-relieving stressbusters.

You can use an Omron HeatTens in different parts of your body: feet, shoulders, arms, legs, back, or by your joints. It’s a cost-effective way to improve your quality of life.

And today you’re in with a chance of winning one of two Omron HeatTens machines we have to give away.

Terms and Conditions: By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the Competition Rules here. Future Publishing Limited (Future) is the Promoter of this competition. Entries must be submitted by 23:59 GMT, on 16/02/20.

Open to all UK residents aged 18 or over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited ("Future") and any party involved in the competition.

Two winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries received. Prizes are Omron Heat Tens pain relief pads (one per winner). The winners will be notified within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK delivery address.

If the winners have not responded after 28 days, alternative winners will be drawn. Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them.

There is no cash equivalent and prize is non-transferable. Future reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of comparable value. Future shall have no liability in connection with the winners' use of the prizes.