Will your iPhone get the iOS 14 update?

Apple's next generation of iPhone software is now official, and for those hoping to get the iOS 14 update when it lands later this year, there's good news.

Apple has confirmed that iOS 14 will be available on the iPhone 6S and later - which means that every handset that received iOS 13 in 2019, will get the new update in 2020.

In the past, we've seen Apple drop the oldest supported device from the previous software generation when launching the next generation, but with iOS 14 it's providing even more longevity for older iPhones.

The iPhone 6S (and 6S Plus) launched in September 2015, which means this five year old phone will continue to be supported when iOS 14 arrives in "the fall" this year.

It's likely that the iOS 14 release date will be September 2020, with final confirmation of its exact date expected to be announced during the iPhone 12 launch.

