Wii Sports returns as Nintendo Switch Sports this April

A new iteration of Wii Sports, the mega-hit family sports game, will return to the Nintendo Switch on April 29.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the original Wii game and recreates many of its classic minigames using the console’s Joycon controllers' motion support.

It will feature six sports to play, three of which featured in the original Wii Sports games, including tennis, bowling and chambara (which was contained in Wii Sports Resort).

The three additional sports joining the lineup are soccer, badminton, and volleyball.

The soccer minigame features an oversize ball and goals. It also comes with a ‘shootout’ mode that lets you use an optional ‘leg strap accessory’ to attach a Joycon controller to your leg. By doing so, you’ll be able to time the ticks of your character with your own limbs.

The game will support local multiplayer as well as online play for all sports.

Check out the game’s trailer below.

Wii Sports is no small franchise. The original Wii Sports selling over 80 million copies by 2017, making it the best-selling single-platform game of all time. This is the first time Nintendo has brought the series to Switch.