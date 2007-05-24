Netgear welcomes draft 802.11n certification

A senior Netgear product manager has welcomed the forthcoming certification of draft 802.11n wireless kit. Speaking at The Wireless Event at London Olympia , channel manager Peter Airs told Tech.co.uk:

"We're waiting for them. [When testing begins] we'll kick the doors down and we'll be there. "We hope to come out of the testing process very quickly," Airs added.

Tech.co.uk took part in a roundtable disccusion at the event. It was discussed whether draft 802.11n would be accepted within other environments such as small businesses and schools - an important customer base for Netgear.

"It's a chicken and egg situation," said Vivek Chugh, senior product manager at the company. If the technology is rapidly deployed in the home, its ascendancy into business use will be more prolific.