GNER steams ahead with on-train Wi-Fi

Long-distance train operator GNER has announced that half a million people have now used its on-train Wi-Fi service. The company first trialled the service in 2003 before rolling it out along the company's Mallard routes to the north east of England and Scotland operating out of London's King's Cross.

The company has reported a 77 per cent increase in monthly usage figures since it became the first UK train operator to roll out WiFi across its entire fleet last October.

GNER has polled its users and, unsurprisingly, 85 per cent were using the Wi-Fi for work. Apparently, those from the East Midlands are most likely to use the wireless access for work rather than leisure. Almost a fifth of all WiFi users (19 per cent) use the wireless to research travel information.

"It's great to see that GNER travellers are embracing the digital revolution and using WiFi for a whole host of different purposes, whether checking emails or shopping for the latest bargains," said GNER's Alan Hyde in a statement.

Wi-Fi access is free with first class tickets, but is available for a fee in standard class - a not inconsiderable £2.95 for 30 minutes.