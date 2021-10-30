Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership

Has your PlayStation Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Well, either way, you're in luck, because there's no better time to renew, or start, a PS Plus membership than during the Black Friday sales period.

Sure, there will be plenty of fantastic Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals floating about at the end of November, but if you're a PlayStation owner then there's one purchase that should be your priority: PlayStation Plus.

Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals offer you a chance to renew (or even stack) membership to Sony's subscription service, which is required to play most online games and unlocks monthly free games to download, for a discount. PS Plus membership reliably drops in price every year – both from Sony itself, and the vast majority of retailers - and here's why you should have your wallet ready to bag a bargain on a 12-month subscription.

What is PS Plus?

(Image credit: Future)

First things first, what actually is PS Plus and what is included in your membership? PlayStation Plus or PS Plus is Sony's online subscription service that allows you to play PS4 games and PS5 games online, while also gifting you a selection of free games each month across PS4 and PS5 - usually, you get two PS4 games (which work on PS5) and one PS5 exclusive game.

In addition, a PS Plus membership grants PS4 and PS5 owners exclusive member discounts and game content for free-to-play games like Fortnite, as well as 100GB cloud storage, the ability to pick up your game from another PlayStation console and access to Share Play - this lets you play games with friends online or hand them control.

PS5 owners can also benefit from access to the Game Help feature on PS5, which offers tips to help you complete games and access to the PS Plus Collection on PS5, which consists of 20 fantastic PlayStation games.

Why you should wait for a Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal

(Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

So why should you pay attention to Black Friday PS plus deals? While you'll find other PlayStation Plus discounts throughout the year, sometimes priced just as competitively as we see during Black Friday, this is the one time you can actually guarantee the price will drop.

Here's the key part: on top of a big ol' discount, if you purchase a PS Plus 12-month membership then you don't have to worry about renewing it for a whole year. And, by the time your renewal is due, it'll be Black Friday once again – and you'll be able to pick up another 12-month deal. It's a genius strategy. If you need to renew in the middle of the year and you end up paying full price, it's not ideal – especially when a little planning saves you some money.

PS Plus memberships stack too, which means you could buy three years' worth, redeem all of them then not have to sweat buying another 12 months of PS Plus until 2024. It's unclear if there's a limit to stacking membership – but this protects you against any potential price hikes that Sony could roll out in the next couple of years.

We strongly suggest getting a 12-month membership rather than three months, as we have found this offers the best value for money. Plus, if you purchase a three-month membership during Black Friday, it'll run out at the end of February 2022, when there are typically no sales on.

Can't wait?

(Image credit: Bend Studio / Sony)

While we strongly advise waiting for Black Friday to renew your PS Plus membership, or to pick one up, you may (for whatever reason) not be able to hold off that long, or simply might live outside the US and UK? In that case, we've rounded up the best PS Plus 12-month membership prices we're seeing right now, below, where you may even be able to pick up an early discount.

Want more video game deals? Then keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, Xbox Series X Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday deals pages.