Where to watch Manifest online: stream season 3 from anywhere

The passengers onboard mystery Flight 828 return for a new season this week - will the mystery of their disappearance finally be revealed? Find out by following our guide to watching Manifest online and stream every new season 3 episode online wherever you are today.

Watch Manifest online When: Thursday nights from April 1 Time: 8pm ET/PT TV channel: NBC Watch without cable: get NBC live with a FREE FuboTV trial | try NBC's free Peacock trial (episodes available after airing) Stream from anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Warning: Major spoilers for Manifest may exist below

Regularly described as a cross between Lost and The Leftovers, the previous two seasons have followed the story of the passengers of a commercial plane that eerily disappears, only for the aircraft to remerge five years later along with those onboard who appear to have not aged in the intervening years.

Much of the drama so far has revolved around the struggle for the passengers to re-integrate back into normal life amid premonitions and guiding visions that hint at their time lost in the unknown.

This third series now promises to brings viewers closer to the truth as to what really happened to Montego Air Flight 828, after Season 2's explosive finale saw Zeke (Matt Long) miraculously return from the dead after meeting his fate falling into an icy lake while saving Cal (Jack Messina) only to have a bright light heal him.

With fellow passengers Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) now believing they too could have the power to avoid death if they follow the mysterious 'callings', season 3 looks set to deliver spooky supernatural twists by the bucketload.

Follow our guide below for all the ways you can watch Manifest season 3 online from anywhere today.

How to watch Manifest online from outside your country

For those of you abroad, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Manifest online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address and your virtual location, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Manifest season 3 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Manifest online: stream season 3 in the US

Manifest season 3 is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air every Thursday night from April 1 at 8/7c. You can tune in live online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock service with a delay. It’s $4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes of Manifest season 3 soon after they air on NBC linear TV. And the great news is that you can try out Peacock (if you haven't before) with a FREE TRIAL. Alternatively, you can also watch NBC live with an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Outside the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Manifest season 3 online in Canada

Mystery drama fans up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air new episodes of Manifest season 3 on Thursdays, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when Manifest airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can I watch Manifest online in the UK?

No UK broadcaster has so far been confirmed for season 3 of the supernatural drama, but the first two seasons of the show were aired on Sky and we'd therefore expect that to be case for this third instalment of the show. While we wait for the new series, Manifest seasons 1-2 are currently available to watch in full, on-demand via Sky's on demand services including Sky Go. Getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching Manifest on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Entertainment Pass the one you want. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Manifest free online in Australia

Much like the UK, fans of the show Down Under may have a wait on their hands for season 3. But the good news is that the Nine Network has shown the previous two series, and Manifest seasons 1-2 are 100% FREE to watch on 9 Now as a result. It's still not yet confirmed if and when the network will be showing the third series in Australia, though it seems likely - and any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.