Where to watch Band of Brothers: stream every episode online

Search for “best war TV shows” on the net and you’ll find you're recommended to watch Band of Brothers everywhere. This TV show is now two decades old, but it’s undoubtedly one of the finest war stories to have hit the screens.

The miniseries follows the journey of a US Army company from paratrooper training in Georgia until after the capture of Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest towards the end of World War II. It draws from interviews, letters, and journals of the survivors of the Easy company to provide an authentic account of how horrifying war can be. If you’re looking for a visceral, hyper-realistic wartime presentation, then you must watch Band of Brothers.

The show also featured many of our favorite stars before they’d hit stardom, like James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Jimmy Fallon, and even David Schwimmer.

HBO Max is one of the popular platforms where you can watch Band of Brothers. If that’s not an option for you, there are other platforms where the show can be streamed, and we’ll go over that in this article.

How to watch Band of Brothers online in the US

In the US, you’ll find all episodes of Band of Brothers on HBO Max. A monthly subscription will cost you $14.99 a month and give you access to a vast library of terrific shows and films, like Blade Runner 2049, Alien, True Detective, and Adventure Time. What’s more, all feature films from Warner Bros. Pictures will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their theatrical release, so you can catch your favorite movie premieres from anywhere. HBO Max can be used on several devices, including Samsung TV, Apple TV, Windows PC, and Apple and Android phones and tablets. Band of Brothers is also available on the standard HBO streaming service (earlier known as HBO Now), which costs the same as HBO Max. You can stream the show through Amazon Prime, but only If you’ve added HBO on your Prime Video Channels. DirecTV too has Band of Brothers. A subscription will cost you $64.99/month for 12 months (plus applicable taxes).

How to watch Band of Brothers online: stream every episode in the UK

You can stream Band of Brothers on two platforms in the UK. Now TV has all the episodes of the miniseries and offers a 7-day free trial to users, which is enough time to consume the entire show. In case you can’t, a subscription will cost you £9.99/month. Sky Go has Band of Brothers too. If you’re a customer of Sky TV, then you’ll have free access to Sky Go.

How to stream Band of Brothers and watch every episode online in Canada

In Canada, Crave is the only platform where Band of Brothers can be streamed. You’ll find all episodes of the series here. A subscription will set you back CA$9.99/month (plus applicable taxes). Crave offers its subscribers some of the best TV shows from HBO’s catalog.

How to watch Band of Brothers: stream every episode online in Australia