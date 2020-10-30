When is The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 released on Disney Plus?

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian season 2? The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2 will be released on Friday, November 6 on Disney Plus. That's when the Star Wars TV show returns for more adventures in the deep reaches of space with Din Djaren and Baby Yoda – and hopefully some follow-up to The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1's cliffhanger featuring a well-known something from Star Wars lore.

This season is about The Mandalorian's search for Baby Yoda's homeworld and species – a journey that, initially at least, is taking him in search of other Mandalorians in an effort to find the Jedi. Who he'll end up encountering is the subject of a lot of rumor and speculation, but you won't have long to find out who's in store for The Mandalorian season 2.

But what time does The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 release on Disney Plus? New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 are expected to release at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday. You might have to wake up early to avoid spoilers this year. Note that because the clocks change in the US on November 1, the time in your region might vary from this week onwards.

There are eight episodes in total this season, just like last year. Below, we'll explain when you can stream each one.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian released?

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 will be released on Friday, November 6.

The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule

Here's when every episode of The Mandalorian season 2 releases on Disney Plus, so you've got a full schedule of when new episodes are coming up

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 ('Chapter Nine'): October 30

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: November 6

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: November 13

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: November 20

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: November 27

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: December 4

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: December 11

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8: December 18