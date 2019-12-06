When is The Mandalorian episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

Want to know when the next episode of The Mandalorian - episode 6 - releases on Disney Plus? New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Friday on Disney Plus, though there are a few exceptions to that. Episode 1 released on a Tuesday, the same day the Disney Plus streaming service launched, and episode 7 will release on a different day to avoid clashing with Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker. We'll explain below.

You'll find the official release schedule of The Mandalorian season one on Disney Plus below, too. We can show you how to watch The Mandalorian, too. Here's when you can next get your Baby Yoda fix.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus?

The next episode of The Mandalorian, episode 6, releases on Disney Plus on December 13, which is the next Friday. That's when you can stream it in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, which are all the territories where you can currently get Disney Plus. Episodes arrive at around midnight PT, although the exact time seems to vary from week-to-week.

If you want to watch each episode at release in the US, then, be prepared to stay up late. Do it for Baby Yoda.

When do the other episodes of The Mandalorian season one release?

They all release each Friday over the rest of December, with the exception of the seventh episode, which releases on a Wednesday (most likely to avoid clashing with The Rise of Skywalker, which releases on 12/20). There are eight episodes in total. Here's the official confirmed release schedule from Disney:

Episode one: Out now

Episode two: Out now

Episode three: Out now

Episode four: Out now

Episode five: Out now

Episode six: December 13

Episode seven: December 18

Episode eight: December 27

When is The Mandalorian season one finale?

As explained above, the season one finale of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus on December 27. Between this show, Jedi: Fallen Order and The Rise of Skywalker, you can pretty much fill this holiday season with as much Star Wars as you can possibly enjoy.

The Mandalorian season 2 is already underway.