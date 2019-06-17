When is Amazon Prime Day? A second leak narrows down the deal bonanza's date

The official date for the Amazon Prime Day deals is a closely guarded secret, with Amazon usually only officially confirming around two weeks beforehand. But when you work with such a huge number of third-party partners, something's bound to slip.

And two merchants in as many weeks have been telling the media about their own Prime Day deals plans in advance which has helped us narrow down the dates once more.

This weekend, T3 was contacted by a PR agency saying that one of its deals would be running July 12 through 19, "The deal is running for the whole week! Not just Prime Day."

RealHomes also recently reported on another date leak from a vacuum cleaner seller with a supposed Prime Day deal being on sale July 16-17: "Yes, this is part of Amazon Prime Day deals on July 16th. The promotion will run July 16th to 17th."

This vacuum seller has since hastily retracted the statement, saying they got the dates confused with last year. However, we're more inclined to believe someone had a rather angry from call from a certain secretive retailer.

When merchants run a Prime Day promotion, they're free to extend a deal to both before and after the official Prime Day dates. So while Prime Day itself won't be a week long, these promotions seem credible. Prime Day itself has fallen regularly on a Tuesday in recent years, with many deals going live the day before on the Monday. And while most are switched off at midnight on the Tuesday, some sellers will keep deals live a little bit longer to entice any latecomers.

We've been saying for months that we expect Amazon Prime Day 2019 to start on July 15 and continue throughout the following day too. This tallies with recent Prime Day timings and we're sticking to these dates rather than the week before which was previously our outside bet. Plus, we did manage to exclusively break the official dates of last year's sale too so we're getting a solid gut feeling around this one too.

With Prime Day previously being a 36-hour event and getting bigger every year, we're beginning to think Amazon could skip the next few incremental upgrades and arguably go big with a 48-hour mega sale. Good thing we'll be rounding up all the latest offers for you. Be sure to bookmark our deals roundup pages for your region below if you want to stay up to date on all things Prime Day.

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to get some great deals though. There are already some major discounts on Amazon devices with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Take a look below.