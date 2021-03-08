WhatsApp is making big changes to archived chats

Like many other message app, WhatsApps includes the option to archive chats that you now longer need to be front and center. There have long been changes planned for the feature and there have already been a couple of name changes and feature tests.

Late last year we saw references to a new Vacation Mode option for the Archived Chats function. which implied a means of blocking notifications for chats for a short period. This option was later renamed to Read Later, but now there are signs of further changes and development.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS shows that this feature is back to its original name of Archived Chats. In addition to the change in name, WABetaInfo has also spotted further changes to the way the feature works.

WhatsApp is preparing an update that brings a new experience for your Archive: when you receive a message from archived chats, they won't be unarchived anymore.This is optional.It will be available in a future update for iOS and Android.2.21.50.11: https://t.co/ULD64epEoY pic.twitter.com/5tziOefkb5March 5, 2021 See more

One of the changes is the arrival of a counter. This is a simple tool that serves as a visual indicator of how many of the chats you have archived have received new responses.

Dip into the archives

In another change, when archived chats do receive further responses, they will no longer be automatically unarchived as was the case in previous implementations of the feature.

It's good to see that users are being given greater control over the way archived chats work. While for some people it makes perfect sense to use the receipt of a new reply to a chat to automatically unarchive it, for other people archiving is likely to be something that should be regarded as a permanent choice.

At the moment, the name change and new functionality are showing up in the iOS version of WhatsApp. It would, however, be surprising if they did not also make their way to the Android app, or even the desktop edition of WhatsApp.

Check out the best WhatsApp alternatives

Via WABetaInfo