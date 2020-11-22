What are the most expensive Lego sets that might have Black Friday deals this year?

Lego sets are perhaps some of the most marked-up products you can find, often retailing for huge prices despite being collections of plastic bricks. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are getting near and, if you’re reading this article, there’s a good chance these plastic bricks are on your buying list.

If money were no object, and neither was space in your house or judgment of peers, what would be the best Lego set to buy? Well, definitely one of the super-expensive few that come with thousands of bricks and depict iconic structures, vehicles and other things.

You’ve probably seen ‘most expensive Lego set’ lists before, featuring rare, exclusive or old kits, but we wanted to do something more aspirational, so we’ve instead researched the most expensive kits you can still pick up. More than that, though, we’ve decided to find the ones that might be discounted this coming Black Friday. This means we’re ruling out ones that are discontinued, hard to find, or unlikely to see discounts.

If you’ve got lots of money lying around, or have worked hard to save up, the following kits might be tempting for you. If you think they’re a little bit / hugely out of your price range, perhaps it’s just a fun list to survey the Lego landscape. And in case you’re really tempted but know the kits cost too much, we’ve also looked for alternatives you might prefer.

Bear in mind, when we bring up the price of a product, that was its launch or 'official' price. Different retailers might sell it for more or less, and we've added automatic price checking widgets that find the price for them in your region.

1. Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252

The Lego Star Wars range tends to have a couple of super-premium sets in its line-up, and sure enough right now this Star Destroyer takes that billing. It comes with 4,785 pieces and has a length of over 3 feet - so while it’s not quite life-size, it’s certainly big.

This set is designed for hardcore Star Wars fans and collectors, as like some other sets it comes with a base plate to display it on that has some facts about the vehicle. There are only two Minifigures - two Star Destroyer officers, but given how small they are compared to the final model, you'll need a magnifying glass to find them.

This is one of the most expensive Lego sets we can find readily available from shops, costing $699.99 / £649.99 to buy. However, if that price is way more than you’re ready to pay for a Lego set, there are other Lego Star Wars vehicles on the market. A more affordable (though still expensive) option could be the Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, another collector’s set that costs $199.99 / £179.99, and there are other A-Wings on the market that cost less too.

2. Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75192

Yep, another Star Wars set for us to ogle at - this is the Millennium Falcon set 75192. We specify the code because Lego has put out quite a few Millennium Falcon kits in the past, some affordable, some pricey like this.

This version is again a collectors’ build, complete with a base plate, and it comes with a few different Minifigures reflecting various crews of the ship from the original and sequel trilogies - that includes Han Solo, Chewbacca, Leia, Rey and Finn. There are 7541 pieces, many more than the Star Destroyer, and it retails for $799.99 / £649.99.

As we said, Lego Millennium Falcons are no new creation and, if you’re looking for a more affordable version of this pricey one, there are a few on the market. You can look at the version created for less-than-popular spin-off Solo, or the Microfighter version that’s positively titchy.

3. Lego Identity and Landscape Kit 2000430

A strange entry here, and one that’s not available in the US - the Identity and Landscape Kit is a massive collection of Lego bricks and Duplo animals seemingly intended for educational purposes.

This kind of kit probably isn’t designed for the same kind of serious collector as the two Star Wars entries above, but if you are a teacher or similar, or have some children you need to entertain, it might be great as a gift for multiple kids.

As we said, this kit isn’t available in the US, and it might be a bit big for some people too. Luckily there are loads of alternative brick-sets that contain loads of varying bricks for you to have fun with. The $69.99 / £64.99 Lego Classic Bricks Bricks Plates set, for example, seems great for the creatively-inclined, with a few base plates and loads of colored bricks.

4. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043

This is another Lego set based on a popular franchise, and another one we’ve seen a few iterations of over the years - the iconic Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter. This set has just over 6,000 pieces and will set you back $399.99 / £349.99.

What’s interesting about this set is that, instead of having standard Minifigures like most Lego kits, it actually has 27 ‘Microfigures’. These are smaller than Minifigures, which really helps to give your Hogwarts scale. That reflects the set as a whole really - it depicts a huge castle, so each element is small - there’s a cute little Whomping Willow, ‘lil’ baby dragon and more.

This set will look really great displayed in your house, but given its size and price it likely won’t be for everyone. Luckily there are loads of other iconic sets based on the Harry Potter films you can buy, which are smaller and cost less. Our favorite is the Privet Drive set which costs $69.99 / £64.99 and incudes the suburban British house as well as a Ford Anglia, but there are loads of other options too.

5. Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian 42115

Our next model is one of Lego’s Technic builds, using a design that relies more heavily on beams and veers away from bricks slightly. That said, its 3,696-piece body will still be a mighty undertaking to build.

This build is a recreation of the popular Lamborghini Sian, a relatively new car (compared to many other Technic builds) with moving pistons, steering and suspension. It’s designed for motorheads (as the car itself is), but it slightly more affordable than the actual car at $379 / £350.

Some car fans might want a more affordable Lego set though, or one based on a more classic vehicle, and there are options for those builders too. Some may like the $199.99 / £159.99 Land Rover Defender or $69.99 / £54.99 Ducati Panigale V4 R, but we’re most fond of the $149.99 / £129.99 James Bond Aston Martin.

6. Lego Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator 42100

Our final product is another Lego Technic model, and it’s the third most expensive Lego set we could find, after the Star Wars ones. It’s for the Liebherr Excavator, and costs $449.99 / £349.99.

This model has 4,108 pieces, a few more than the Lamborghini, but the resulting build looks absolutely huge. Plus it has motorized functions that you can control with an app. This is likely a more niche kit to buy than some of the others on this list, but some people will absolutely love it.

We’ve already listed affordable vehicle alternatives, but for fans of construction work there are plenty of other options in the Lego City range. There’s the $229.99 / £179.99 Cargo Train set, the $119.99 / £89.99 Concrete Mixer Truck, or the $9.99 / £9.99 Construction Loader depending on your budget.