The next Moto 360 could fix the smartwatch's biggest flaw

Motorola's Moto 360 was one of the most widely-praised smartwatches of the pre-Apple Watch era, but it had one major, unavoidable flaw.

Rather than saddling the 360 with an ugly, wide bezel, Motorola cropped its circular watch face, saddling it with an ugly, black strip on the bottom instead. It was an unfortunate, if understandable, compromise in design.

Thankfully, it seems the next version of the Moto 360 might not suffer from the same flaw.

An image allegedly showing the new Moto 360 appeared yesterday on Chinese social network Weibo, and the watch pictured has a fully circular face.

The strap shown here is also significantly different, with a new metal clasping mechanism.

The second-gen Moto 360 has appeared in other alleged leaks, and each one has been different. Today is the first time we've seen a render without the black bar, though, so let's hope this one's the real deal.

