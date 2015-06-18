Is LG preparing a deluxe version of the LG Watch Urbane?

Although the original LG Watch Urbane is no slouch when it comes to the looks department, it appears LG isn't resting on its laurels by trademarking the Watch Urbane Luxe.

Although we've seen LG trademark the name Watch Urbane Luxe, we don't have much else to go on for now.

It's likely that we can expect a new smartwatch in the Urbane range, with the "Luxe" part of the name possibly hinting at a luxurious or deluxe version.

Arriving this September?

It looks like LG could be getting ready to launch a premium smartwatch that will compete with the Apple Watch - with eyes turning to IFA 2015 in September as a possible launch platform for the new wearable.

We've contacted LG for comment about what the LG Watch Urbane Luxe trademark means.

Via Phandroid