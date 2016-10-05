Google Daydream VR price: how much does it cost?

Google Daydream was announced all the way back at Google I/O, but the first official VR headset has now been revealed, alongside the Pixel and Pixel XL phones.

The Daydream View will go on sale in the US, UK and Australia by the end of November and cost $79 (£69, AU$119) in the Google Store.

You can use this headset with Daydream-ready phones. Right now those are just the Pixel and Pixel XL, as well as the ZTE Axon 7 (once it has had a software upgrade).

Google has confirmed that other Android manufacturers will be making Daydream headsets and controllers in the future, but so far there are no official details.

Huawei has said it's in the process of making both controllers and headsets for the project, but it may be some time until those are on the market.