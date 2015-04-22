Oculus Rift release looking even less likely for 2015

During its Q1 earnings call today, social media giant Facebook confirmed Oculus Rift will not have "large shipment volumes" in 2015, meaning we probably won't be getting a consumer version of the VR headset in time for the holidays.

Specifically, the company stated: "We have not announced any specific plans for shipment volumes for 2015 related to Oculus ... Oculus is very much in the development stage and it's too early to be talking about large shipment volumes."

This falls in line with the clarification Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer issued during the Facebook developer conference last month. Schroepfer initially said users can expect VR this year but sent a follow-up tweet to clarify that he was referring to PC hardware capable and never meant to announce a release time frame for the Rift.

Looks like we'll just have to settle for an HTC Vive or even the new Samsung Gear VR for S6 in 2015.