Wear OS 2.1 is now rolling out to Google-powered smartwatches

We reported back in August that Wear OS was getting a hefty update from Google, and the new code is apparently now rolling out to compatible smartwatches. You might want to check the update screen on your wearable and see if the software is ready to go.

A lot of the new changes are cosmetic ones, with an improved, cleaner interface for notifications, the Google Assistant, and the newly revamped Google Fit . Wear OS should be easier to get around with the 2.1 update as well – you can use swipes from the main watch face to get to all the features that matter .

Google says Google Assistant for Wear OS is getting more proactive and may pop up with helpful suggestions when you need them (like a reminder to take an umbrella if it's raining). It might also suggest Assistant features you haven't tried yet from your wrist.

Wear OS vs Apple Watch

"As you go about your busy day, every minute matters," Google says . "We're evolving the design of Wear OS by Google to help you get the most out of your time – providing quicker access to your information and notifications, more proactive help from the Google Assistant, and smarter health coaching."

It feels like a critical time for Wear OS at the moment, with new hardware from Qualcomm ready to go and several premium smartwatches rumored to be in the pipeline . Apple just brought out its best Apple Watch yet and Fitbit offers several decent options too.

Any watch that could run Wear OS 2.0 will also be able to run Wear OS 2.1, so unless you're using one of the earliest Google-powered smartwatches in existence, you should be eligible for the update. Google hasn't specified how quickly the roll out is going to happen, so you might have to wait a few days before it reaches your wearable.