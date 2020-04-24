Expect to see Halo Infinite and more Xbox Series X games soon

Microsoft has been very forthcoming with Xbox Series X information – we’ve seen the console, the refined Xbox Series X controller, and we know all about the impressive technical specifications. But what about the games?

In a reply on Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinted that Microsoft is almost ready to show its hand, and that the “next step is not too much of a wait.”

We already know that Microsoft is planning to launch Halo Infinite alongside the Xbox Series X, and that developer Ninja Theory is working on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, a sequel to 2017’s BAFTA-winning Hellblade. You could probably put money on a new Forza Motorsport title being shown off, too.

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games)April 23, 2020

But what about other Xbox Series X games? Rumors continue to swirl around the existence of a brand-new Fable game, which is supposedly being developed by Playground Games, the studio responsible for the brilliant Forza Horizon series. And we know that The Coalition, one of Microsoft’s new first-party studios, has something big in the works.

News about a more affordable, less-powerful Xbox also refuses to go away, with many speculating that a digital-only next-gen Xbox will be announced in the near future, which is codenamed Lockhart.

With E3 2020 cancelled, Microsoft is rumored to be hosting a major Xbox Series X event next month. Fingers crossed we see a smorgasbord of next-gen games, then, and that we don’t have to wait too long to get our hands on them.