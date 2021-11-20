Watford vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Having lived to fight on beyond the international break, under pressure Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is set for another tricky challenge this afternoon in his bid to avoid the Old Trafford elbow. Read on to find out how to watch Watford vs Man United online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

After stinging defeats to rivals Liverpool and Man City, the opportunity to regroup and recalibrate during the World Cup qualifiers will have been welcome, but with so many of his key players of international duty, there will have been little chance to make things right on the training ground.

Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay are all set for late fitness tests for the visitors, while Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are both confirmed to be out for this fixture.

United face a Watford side that find them selves one place off the drop zone but showing signs of improvement under new boss Claudio Ranieri, with the Hornets having gone down to a narrow and controversial 1-0 loss away to Arsenal last time.

Follow our guide to get a Watford vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Watford vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Watford vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Watford vs Man United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Watford vs Man United Premier League live stream in the UK?

One of the few positives to come out of the global pandemic was that every Premier League match last season was legitimately available to watch live in the UK, provided you were a subscriber to Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. With capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, it's business as usual with the amount of matches being broadcast live in the region once again limited. That means no more 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-offs on TV in the UK, so you won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Peacock TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock TV. Watford vs Man United City kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Watford vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Watford vs Man United, which kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST on Saturday. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Watford vs Man United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Watford vs Man United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Watford vs Man United: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Watford vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Watford vs Man United: live stream Premier League action online in India