Watford vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League football this Saturday

Hornets boss Nigel Pearson welcomes his former club to Vicarage Road in Saturday's early kick-off. Read on to find out how to get a Watford vs Leicester live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world today.

Both sides have much to play for in their remaining Project Restart matches, with Watford hovering precariously above the relegation zone on goal difference. High-flying Leicester are back to exceeding everyone's expectations and will look to protect their third place spot in the table and Champions League qualification as the season finishes.

Watford vs Leicester City cheat sheet Today's match at Vicarage Road is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 12pm BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass to stream it for less in the UK, or watch for FREE with a Sling TV Blue trial on NBCSN in the US (7.30am ET/4.30am PT kick-off).

While Watford's place in the top-flight remains insecure, the appointment of Nigel Pearson back in December has transformed the club, with the Hornets going on a six-match unbeaten run which lifted them from the bottom of the table. That form slipped somewhat in the run-up to lockdown, but they signed off before the break with a famous home win over Liverpool.

Leicester enjoyed a superb season under Brendan Rodgers, which may well be rewarded with a third place finish. Nevertheless, the unexpected break may have been a welcome one for the Foxes, who won just two of their last eight games in the league before the hiatus.

How to watch Watford vs Leicester City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Watford vs Leicester City live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to live stream Watford vs Leicester City in the UK today

Saturday's first match of the day will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 12pm BST ahead of an 12.30pm kick-off. BT Sport has the rights to 20 Premier League games, none of which are free-to-air. New customers can purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month, which lets anyone buy and watch BT Sport on a month-by-month basis. Now TV devices are supported, as are PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra, and selected Smart TVs. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Watford vs Leicester City from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Watford vs Leicester City: free live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Watford vs Leicester City game is at 7.30pm ET or 4.30pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's got a FREE trial deal today that means anyone can watch without paying a penny. If you subscribe to something like this but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we love how cheap Surfshark is for such a top-quality service.

Free Watford vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Watford and Leicester City, with kick-off set for 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Watford vs Leicester City: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Watford vs Leicester City. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 9.30pm AEST on Saturday evening.

How to watch Watford vs Leicester City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Watford vs Leicester City live at 10.30pm NZST on Saturday night. The network offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Watford vs Leicester City in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Watford vs Leicester City kicks off just after midnight at 5pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday afternoon. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Watford vs Leicester City: latest team news and H2H results

Despite the 3-month lay-off, the home side are still suffering from a number of long-term injuries to key players, with Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat both remaining sidelined. Those problems have been compounded with news this week that striker Isaac Success has suffered a ruptured Achilles and looks certain to miss the remainder of the season.

Leicester's Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet is a doubt for the trip thanks to a calf problem, while long-term casualties Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are both out for the rest of the campaign.

The reverse fixture between these two sides back in December saw Jamie Vardy and James Madison on the score sheet in a 2-0 victory for the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.