Fulham vs Cardiff live stream: how to watch the Championship playoffs from anywhere

It's a battle of 4th vs 5th in the Championship tonight as Fulham take on Cardiff City in the last match of this season's playoff semi-finals. The West Londoners are in the driving seat heading into this second leg clash at Craven Cottage, enjoying a 2-0 lead as they look to take a crucial step towards Wembley and promotion to the Premier League. Read on as we explain how to watch a Fulham vs Cardiff live stream today catch all the action from this important Championship playoffs semi-final.

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream Tonight's Championship playoff semi-final 2nd leg kicks off at 7.45pm BST kick-off in West London, with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7pm. Those of you who don't have Sky Sports can watch every second of the action with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. Kick-off is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT for those of you watching from the US.

If you haven't seen Josh Onomah's opening goal from the 1st leg yet, we'd advise that you to look it up on YouTube. It was a thing of beauty from the 23-year-old, who evaded three Cardiff City defenders with the elegance of a ballroom dancer, before calmly slotting the ball past the keeper. The icing on the cake was provided by Neeskens Kebano's stoppage time free-kick, and Scott Parker's Cottagers will be full of confidence coming into tonight's game.

Neil Harris' Bluebirds won't go down without a fight, however, having demonstrated considerable grit to make the playoffs in the first place. While they finished eight points behind Fulham in the Championship table this season and it seems like they have a mountain to climb, a lively start and early goal could quickly shift the pressure back to their opponents.

It all comes down to this for the two sides, one of whom will finish the day on the brink of Premier League promotion as the other packs their bags for a staycation. With so much at stake, it should be a cracking game - so follow our guide to watch the Championship playoffs online tonight and get a Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Fulham vs Cardiff City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your EFL Championship fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Fulham vs Cardiff City live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Fulham vs Cardiff City match.View Deal

Fulham vs Cardiff live stream: how to watch the Championship playoffs in the UK

Tonight's Championship playoff 2nd leg clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage from Craven Cottage begins at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Fulham vs Cardiff City online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. It will let you watch the rest of the Championship playoffs, plus PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing, Super League rugby, various Australian ball-related activities, and much more. If you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can get your usual Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Just follow the instructions above and you'll be watching the match in no time.

How to watch Fulham vs Cardiff: live stream the EFL Championship in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show the Championship playoffs in the US, with the choice of either English or Spanish commentary. Tody's game is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

FREE Fulham vs Cardiff live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs in Canada. This means the network will be exclusively broadcasting the second leg of Fulham vs Cardiff City in the country, with Thursday's 2nd leg set to kick-off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to live stream Fulham vs Cardiff City: watch online in Australia

beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs Down Under – including the Fulham vs Cardiff City game. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.45am on Friday morning, with beIN Sports 2 the channel to head to. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis via beIN Sports Connect. It costs just AU$19.99 per month and its free 2-week trial theoretically will let you watch all of the Championship playoffs for free. That said, Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its packages, and for just a fiver more, you get access to loads more sporting action. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. There's a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more.