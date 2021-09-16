How to watch Europa League 2021-22 and live stream every game online from anywhere

Europe's second-tier club football competition is back as teams from all corners of the continent look to emulate the heroics of current champions Villarreal. Follow our guide and never miss a match again - here's how to watch a Europe League live stream wherever you are right now.

Following qualification, the competition proper consists of a four-team group stage that runs from September until early December.

In a change to this year's Europa League the winners of each group head directly into the round of 16, while group runners-up will have to play two extra games in a knockout round play-off (previously the round of 32), with the eight runners-up and the eight third placed teams from the Champions League fighting it out for the right to make the round of 16.

After a further three knock-out rounds, the final itself which is this year being played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022.

British hopes rest with Premier League duo of West Ham United, Leicester while Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will be representing Scotland. Brendan Rogers' Foxes are ranked joint favorites to lift the trophy this year alongside Italian giants Napoli, , with big name European sides Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio, Lyon, West Ham United and Real Sociedad all placed shortly behind.

Read on as we explain all the ways you can get a Europa League live stream and watch every match of the 2021/22 season online.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

If you find yourself abroad for any game week of the 2021/22 Europa League campaign, you'll run into problems when trying to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. That's thanks to geo-blocking - restrictions that prevent certain online services and content being accessed in certain parts of the world.

Don't stress if you find yourself in such a pickle as there's an easy way around this in the form of a VPN - clever software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing. This allows you to globe trot and still access your preferred Europa League live stream - and they're really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Europa League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tried out every major VPN and the team at Tech Radar rate ExpressVPN as the best service out there, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home! Easy.

How to watch the Europa League: live stream every 2021/22 game in the UK

BT Sport is once again the network with exclusive rights to show Europa League matches in the UK, and will be broadcasting every single match of the tournament on TV and online. It's worth noting that BT now offers a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get all of BT Sport's live action without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app allows subscribers to watch the Europa League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

A different ball game: how to watch an IPL live stream

How to watch the Europa League: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Every single Europa League game will be shown exclusively in the US via streaming service Paramount Plus. The service currently costs $4.99 per month (or $9.99 ad-free), but offers a 7-day FREE trial. Some Europa League games will also be shown on CBS. Spanish language coverage of Europa League soccer is also available in the US, via TUDN. If you don't have the channels as part of your cable package, fuboTV is a brilliant OTT cable package that carries CBS and loads more besides, such as Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - so a great option to get NFL live streams too. Priced from $64.99 a month, it also offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own.

How to get a FREE Europa League live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

Europa League games are being shown exclusively in Canada by up-and-coming sports subscription service DAZN . The online-only service will be live streaming every game of the competition, from the group stages right through to the final. And it's a real steal - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can enjoy a slew of Europa League soccer games without dropping a dime! Not only do you get every single Europa League game, but DAZN's also shows all of this season's NFL games, and is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Premier League. If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Europa League soccer in Australia

Stan Sport is the new home of Europa League soccer in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Satn Sport is also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Europa League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

More sport: how to watch a Rugby Championship 2021 live stream

How to watch a Europa League live stream in New Zealand

Football fans in New Zealand can watch this season's Europa League unfold on streaming service Spark Sport. The best news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch a Europa League live stream in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to serve as the home of the UEFA Europa League. Coverage stretches across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch Europe's premier football competition without signing up to a lengthy and expensive contract. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the action live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

Europa League history: who won last year?

Last season's final ended in dramatic fashion with underdogs triumphing over Manchester United at Gdansk Stadium in Poland.

After Edinson Cavani's second half equaliser for United cancelled out Gerard Moreno's earlier strike, the two teams played out a marathon penalty shoot out that eventually saw Reds' keeper David de Gea fail to convert and hand the trophy to the La Liga side.