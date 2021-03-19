Warhammer 40K shooter Necromunda: Hired Gun looks like the Prey 2 we never got

Don't you just love it when a cool-looking game pops up out of nowhere? That's pretty much what's happened with Necromunda: Hired Gun, which was leaked on Twitter yesterday and officially revealed today.

Developed by Streum On Studio (whose previous titles include E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy), Necromunda: Hired Gun is described in its Xbox Store listing as an "an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city." The location was last seen in last year's Necromunda: Underhive Wars.

A single-player, story-driven game (remember those?), Necromunda: Hired Gun lets you play as a merciless bounty hunter who takes on contracts to "eliminate the most notorious gangsters and mutants" in the city – sounds a bit like Human Head's original version of Prey 2 that was cancelled back in 2014.

You won't be entirely alone on this adventure – you will also have a trusty cyber-mastiff accompanying you on missions, which can be used to "sniff out and kill enemies for you".

You had me at cyber-mastiff

Along with a "sprawling arsenal" of weapons to upgrade, you will have the option to apply "a dozen customizable augments" to your body that will allow you to run on walls, double-jump and more. And, much like last year's brilliant Doom Eternal, you will also have a grappling hook to aid in traversal.

Available to pre-order from today, Necromunda: Hired Gun will release on June 1, 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can check out the game's action-packed trailer below.