Wales vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having ensured qualification to the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with their hard-fought win over Fiji, Wales boss Warren Gatland will likely take the opportunity to rotate his squad for the first time in the tournament. It looks set to be an intriguing Rugby World Cup match, and you can watch all the action live and in full in no matter where you are in the world, by following our Wales vs Uruguay live stream guide below.

Despite their shock win over Fiji in their opening game, Uruguay look set to finish bottom of Pool D, and will be determined not to make that an eventuality today.

Live stream Wales vs Uruguay - where and when This Pool D clash takes place at the 32,000 capacity Kumamoto Stadium in Kumamoto City. Today's game kicks off at 5.15pm JST local time - that's a 9.15am BST start for Welsh fans watching from home and a 5.15am UYT start for folks tuning in from Uruguay.

While Gatland will be resting what must now be some very tired Welsh legs, some of his changes have been forced upon him. Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar and Josh Adams are all battling injuries and he'll be relieved if no further names are added to the wounded list after today's encounter with the battling South Americans.

While it's likely to be a below strength Wales side on show, they'll almost certainly have too much for a Uruguay team who will giving a number of so far unused players a run out, safe in the knowledge that this is their last match of this World Cup.

You can watch all the action from today's game from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Wales vs Uruguay live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Wales vs Uruguay live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing every match of the tournament free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool D match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 8.40am. BST and kick-off at a 9.15am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Uruguay in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 6.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Wales vs Uruguay live in New Zealand

This Pool D game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show every match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per game. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 8.15pm NZST on Sunday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to live stream Wales vs Uruguay in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for the match is at 4.15am ET and 1.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Wales vs Uruguay in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 10.15pm SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Wales vs Uruguay in Canada