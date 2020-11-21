Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online from anywhere

Round One panned out pretty much as badly as it could have for both Wales and Georgia, who conceded a combined 72 points on the opening weekend of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup. The Lelos are currently pinned to bottom of Group A, and could heap more misery on a Welsh side that's now lost six games in a row. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Autumn Nations Cup Wales vs Georgia live stream - including for FREE in many places!

Wales vs Georgia live stream now Kick-off for Wales vs Georgia is scheduled for 5.15pm GMT on Saturday, November 21 at the Parc y Scarlets. Full TV and streaming options are below, and with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and tune in just like you would at home.

Georgia started solidly against England last weekend, but their resistance collapsed after England broke through for the first time, just before the midway point of the first half. After that it was one-way traffic, but with England a well-oiled machine right now, it was always likely to play out that way.

Wales, however, are a team in crisis. Today's clash could either be the perfect tonic or, dare we say, the final straw for Wayne Pivac. Georgia are the underdog, and all the pressure is on the misfiring Red Dragons.

There was no doubting Wales' fight in their heavy opening night defeat to Ireland, but there's a huge question mark over the team's quality. They just couldn't keep possession of the ball in the first half and their set-pieces were hopeless, but they improved markedly after the break, threatening a comeback.

But it wasn't to be, with the Irish defence proving too canny, and in the end it was a hammering. There's a huge amount riding on today's game, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs Georgia live stream - including how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a Wales vs Georgia live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE Wales vs Georgia Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK

Amazon Prime has the rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup games, but rugby fans based in Wales can tune in to Wales vs Georgia for FREE on S4C. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.15pm GMT, and S4C's build-up starts at 4.45pm. S4C is showing all of Wales' games for FREE. You can easily live stream S4C's coverage on the BBC iPlayer website or app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service like TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels in one place. If you're not in Wales, Amazon has the rights to broadcast 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including Wales vs Georgia, with coverage starting at 4.45pm. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK for the Autumn Nations Cup action? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a Welsh location to watch live as if you were back home.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Wales vs Georgia in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes Wales vs Georgia, which kicks off at 12.15pm ET/9.15am PT. You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia. Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 4.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage starts at 4.05am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Wales vs Georgia: How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 6.15am NZDT on Sunday morning, with Sky Sport's coverage getting underway at 6.05am. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.