Wales vs Canada live stream: how to watch rugby free and from anywhere

Wayne Pivac's side's preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup begin in earnest with a friendly this afternoon at the Principality Stadium. Read on for how to get a Wales vs Canada live stream and watch this international rugby clash online - including for free across the UK.

Wales vs Canada live stream Date: Saturday, July 3 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST / 2am NZT Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff , Wales Free UK live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Global live streams: FloRugby Watch anywhere: try No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

With experienced hands named alongside a raft of uncapped newcomers, this international match provides a big opportunity for a number of young stars to work their way into Pivac's plans.

There could be as many as five debuts for the home side with winger Tom Rogers and lock Ben Carter both expected in the starting line-up, while prop Gareth Thomas, back row Taine Basham and centre Ben Thomas are set to be among the replacements.

One player with a little less to prove is full-back Leigh Leigh Halfpenny who is set to make his 100th test appearance with the Scarlets star set to line up alongside his club teammate Rogers and Dragons man Jonah Holmes in the back-three.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Wales vs Canada live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

How to watch Wales vs Canada: FREE live stream in the UK

BBC Two Wales will be broadcasting this opening summer international for Wayne Pivac's men live. While that means that those in the UK living outside of Wales won't be able to watch the match via their local BBC2 service (that will be hosting a Wimbledon live stream instead), you can still watch a FREE Wales vs Canada live stream online anywhere via BBC iPlayer, as a live stream of BBC2 Wales is accessible to anyone via the online service. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 2.45pm. If you're not in the UK for the game, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Wales vs Canada if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Canada from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to live stream the Wales game for FREE in Canada

The DAZN streaming service has been a reliable place to go for Canadian-based rugby fans of late, as the home for Six Nations coverage. It has most of the summer internationals this year, too. The Wales vs Canada game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

How to watch Wales vs Canada in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show this match in most territories outside of the UK. Kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 with an annual subscription costing $150. Either package give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football. All of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.