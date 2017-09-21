Voting is now open for the Golden Joystick awards

The “biggest publicly-voted video game awards ceremony on the planet” is back for its 35th year. The venue has been confirmed as the Bloomsbury Big Top in London. The date, November 17. The host, the brilliant Danny Wallace.
But the most important element of the night is yet to be decided, and that’s where you come in. Head over to our sister-publication GamesRadar and cast your votes now to ensure that the games that have had the biggest impact on you over the last year walk away with the accolades you think they deserve.
Don’t worry if you’re not London based, the entire ceremony is going to be livestreamed on the night so you can watch as the makers of your game of choice take to the stage to thank you for your all-important vote.
Here’s Danny Wallace to tell you all about it:
There are a number of different categories for you to vote in, including (for the first time ever) Best VR Game. To help you before you make your decision, we've included some of the shortlist below:
Best Storytelling
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- NieR: Automata
- Night in the Woods
- Persona 5
- Prey
- Pyre
- Tacoma
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Visual Design
- Cuphead
- Dishonored 2
- Final Fantasy XV
- Gnog
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- Monument Valley 2
- Night in the Woods
- Persona 5
- Pyre
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best VR Game
- Dead Effect 2 VR
- Farpoint
- Gnog
- Resident Evil 7
- Rez Infinite
- Robo Recall
- Superhot VR
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Statik
- Thumper
- Wilson's Heart
Most Wanted Game
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Death Stranding
- Far Cry 5
- God of War
- Metro Exodus
- Metroid Prime 4
- Ooblets
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Spider-Man
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- The Last of US Part II
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Destiny 2
- Dishonored 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Monument Valley 2
- Persona 5
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Resident Evil 7
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Here are the best games of 2017 so far