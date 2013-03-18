Reddit tackles the issues, confuses kids in first original mini-series

The internet, like the world itself, can be a scary, complex place. That's the reality behind the "Explain Like I'm Five" (ELIF) Reddit hub - or subreddit - and the new, eponymous video series revealed today.

ELIF is the social news site's first-ever original programming. In the three videos posted so far, actors and comedians Michael Kayne and Langan Kingsley attempt to shed light on topics like the crisis in Syria, Nietzsche's existentialist theories, and the stock market.

As the series' name belies, they do this while talking to actual 5-year-olds. The videos are sponsored by Reddit and DonorsChoose.org, a charity for public schools.

The ELIF subreddit is "an inclusive place to ask questions and get simple, layman-friendly answers, without fear of judgement," according to the site. This is also the first time its explanations have been tried on actual children, and unsurprisingly, the kids still have no idea what they're talking about.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.