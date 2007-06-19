Apple posts new iPhone gallery

Apple has posted eight new pictures to its iPhone gallery . The new pictures show off its docking station for the first time, its headphones (indistinguishable to the iPod's) as well as what device looks like from the side and rear.

However we still haven't seen what the new Apple Bluetooth headset for the iPhone looks like, or indeed how it will be charged.

Some are suggesting that you'll be able to charge the iPhone and the headset simultaneously in the iPhone dock, but there are no obvious indents or marking to indicate that this is the case.

You can see all eight of the new pictures in our own gallery above.