'Save HD DVD' petition gets 11,000 signatures

Thousands of movie fans want Warner Bros to change its mind about HD DVD

Thousands of movie fans have signed an online petition asking Warner Bros to reverse its decision to abandon HD DVD.

So far over 11,400 people have signed the 'Save HD-DVD!' petition, but it's been joined by a rival submission calling for Warner Bros to 'Let HD DVD die'. The latter only has 4,000 signatures. Warner Bros is unlikely to be persuaded from its current course by either petition though, especially when the numbers concerned are so low.

High Def Digest says that other petitions have also appeared online, appealing to Paramount Pictures and other studios to continue HD DVD support.