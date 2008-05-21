Trending
 

The 50 best Blu-ray Discs money can buy

Bought a Blu-ray player recently? Then you'll need something to watch...

Just bought yourself a Blu-ray player? Finished GTA IV and looking to stretch the home cinema talents of your PlayStation 3? Then invest in one (or more) of the Blu-ray Discs in our Top 50, which celebrates the best that the HD format has to offer.

50 Return to House on Haunted Hill -

Warner Home Entertainment, £27.99

We’re the first to admit this horror sequel isn’t a great film. But its interactive Choose Your Own Adventure-style viewing mode makes it sing as a modern-day Blu-ray marvel. There are 90 different permutations of the tale available to view including additional lesbian ghost sex!

49 28 Weeks Later - 20th Century Fox, £28.99

Due to its low budget origins, this impressive sequel isn’t the best-looking BD disc ever. However, it will leave you quaking with fear thanks to a dynamic and expansive DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix that drags you into the heart of the on-screen horror.

48 The Fountain - 20th Century Fox, £24.99

Director Darren Aronofsky's provocative tale of love across millennia was rendered almost unwatchable on DVD thanks to a muddied, indistinct transfer. Thankfully this sublime Blu-ray print easily makes amends, rendering the dreamlike visuals perfectly.

47 The Tudors: The Complete First Season - Sony Pictures, £34.99

This sex-fueled American TV drama about the early years of Henry VIII’s reign certainly benefits from this three-disc set’s gorgeous 1080p transfers. The verdant landscapes and detailed costumes look almost 3D and the copious flesh-tones are extremely well-rendered.

Blu-ray: Closer

46 Closer - Sony Pictures, £17.99

Proof positive that hi-def isn’t just about explosive blockbusters... This challenging and involving tale of tortured love affairs looks simply spectacular on Blu-ray. And really, which red-blooded man wouldn’t want to watch Natalie Portman strip in 1080p?

45 Bram Stoker’s Dracula - Sony Pictures, £17.99

Even if it didn’t boast an impressive MPEG-4 transfer, there would still be plenty to recommend about Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the Dracula story. Not least the wonderful new extras including a commentary, four-part 72 minute documentary and 12 deleted scenes.

44 Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut - 20th Century Fox, £28.99

This vastly improved re-edit of Ridley Scott’s historical drama contains some of the most epic battle scenes yet witnessed in hi-def. If they’d only kept the legions of extras from the four-disc DVD, this Blu-ray Disc would have been much higher up our list.

43 The Simpsons Movie - 20th Century Fox, £28.99

It's understandable that you might not expect much from a hi-def version of The Simpsons. But, thanks to a straight digital-to-digital transfer, this feature film outing for Homer and family never looks less than spectacular, while the DTS-HD MA mix is as light and bouncy as you'd expect from animated fare.

42 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby - Sony Pictures, £24.99

One of the first discs to take advantage of the additional storage space offered up by dual-layer 50GB discs, the hilarious Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby made the most of it by ensuring that all of the many extra features are presented in 1080p, just like the film itself.

Blu-ray: Ghost Rider

41 Ghost Rider: Extended Cut - Sony Pictures, £24.99

This camp comic-book spectacular roars into life on Blu-ray courtesy of a razor-sharp transfer that makes the most of the eye-popping special effects and the kind of dynamic uncompressed PCM 5.1 mix that will rattle the foundations of your house.

40 Rocky Balboa - MGM/20th Century Fox, £24.99

Sylvester Stallone's long-awaited return to the ring delivers a knock-out punch with its devastating combination of glossy (if stylised) MPEG-4 visuals and lossless audio that drag you right into the ring with the pugilists and guarantees you feel every blow that's landed.

39 Blood Diamond - Warner Home Video, £25.99

