Denon announces DBP-2010 Blu-ray player

Denon has announced it has taken greater steps to cement itself as a viable manufacturer of Blu-ray players, with the launch of the Denon DBP-2010.

This Profile 2.0 machine has a lot going for it in terms of imaging. A 10-bit video processing chip and VRS (Video Reference Series) Processing means that Full HD footage is smooth and SD movies are upscaled to 1080p.

BD-Live

When it comes to audio, the DBP-2010 holds it own. 7.1ch analogue outputs with full decoding of Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

Denon is also having a little boast about how good the system is as a CD player, with the unit offering a dedicated two-channel analogue audio output.

As it's Profile 2.0 compatible, BD-Live functionality is ready and waiting in the player, and there's even support for DivxHD and AVCHD playback.

All this comes at a price of £599. Denon is calling this affordable, but when the PS3 is shipping at under £300, it's going to have some stiff competition.