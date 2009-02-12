Blu-ray/game hybrids for PS3 announced

Sony is looking into the possibility of releasing Blu-ray/videogame hybrid discs this year, it has been revealed.

John Koller, director of hardware marketing for the PS3, has let slip that the company is working on a way to release games and movies on the same to disc, to broaden the PS3's appeal to consumers.

"We are actively pushing, and the way that we see the future is that the movie and the game are placed on the same disc," said Koller.

"There are a lot of developers who say, we have this game based on a movie, wouldn't it be great to marry these concepts? We will definitely see this stuff this year."

Space to fill

A Blu-ray disc currently has space for 50GB of information. As the average game takes up around 30GB of space, there would be room left over for a movie, sans extras.

As Koller explains: "This is a value message with the PS3. Consumers can capitalise on the larger amount of space with Blu-ray. There are grander experiences for movies or games."

