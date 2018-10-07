Valencia vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch today's La Liga football online

Valencia vs Barcelona - where and when Valencia vs Barcelona takes place at the 50,000-capacity Mestalla Stadium on Sunday, October 7. Kick-off is at 8.45pm locally, which is 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 4.45am AET on Monday morning.

La Liga has been fascinatingly unpredictable so far this season and next up is one of the most attractive fixtures you'll find in the world of football this weekend. Valencia take on Barcelona and you can live stream the whole match with the instructions in this article.

Yes, Barcelona are top of the league, and yes, they just scored four in a Champions League masterclass at Wembley, but things haven't actually been that simple for Valverde's side recently. Their three previous games had brought laboured draws against Bilbao and Girona and a defeat to rock-bottom Leganes. Nevertheless, the Rakitic wonder-strike and Messi double at Spurs gave Valencia a timely reminder of what can happen when the Catalans find their flow.

Valencia may only have one win to their name so far in La Liga, but with one defeat and five draws, they haven't been easy to beat. Manchester United saw this first hand on Tuesday, and the problems caused by the likes of Goncalo Guedes going forward even threatened to convert one point into three.

Will the draw specialists frustrate the league leaders at the Mestalla or we will see the second vintage Barca performance of the week? Find out by following the guidelines below and watching a Valencia vs Barcelona live stream in La Liga.

If you're in a country that's not showing the Valencia vs Barcelona on TV, don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match. Follow the instructions below and live stream this La Liga clash wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream Valencia vs Barcelona live in the UK

Subscription service Eleven Sports has nabbed the La Liga rights from Sky Sports this season, meaning Spanish football has a brand new home in the UK. Subscribers can watch Valencia vs Barcelona via the Eleven Sports website or its iOS and Android apps. Kick-off for this one is at 7.45pm BST and if you want to tune in, you can find out about Eleven Sports subscription info and a whole lot more in our guide to the channel. If you're outside the UK, you can tune in to Eleven Sports by downloading a VPN, setting your location to the UK, and logging into your account that way.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona: US live stream

BeIN Sports is the La Liga broadcaster in the USA, with kick-off for this one at 2.45pm ET and 11.45am PT. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the service you need. If you're outside the US, you can follow the VPN route and stream via BeIN that way.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona: Canada live stream

BeIN Sports is also the 2018/19 La Liga broadcaster in Canada. Kick-off is at 2.45pm Toronto time and if you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIN Connect is the place to go. As stated above, you can follow the VPN route and log into your BeIN account or another country's coverage that way.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona: Australia live stream

The BeIN Sports La Liga monopoly stretches to Australia too. Valencia v Barca kicks off at 4.45am Sunday morning down under, so stay in on Saturday night (or do an all-nighter?) and set those alarms if you want to catch this one live. If you're not a BeIN subscriber, you've also got the VPN option above, enabling you to stream via Eleven Sports UK.

Where else can I watch La Liga football using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch La Liga from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!