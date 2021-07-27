USA vs Nigeria live stream: how to watch basketball free online at Olympics from anywhere

An astonishing seventh straight Olympics gold beckons for the US women's national basketball team, who get their latest campaign underway against reigning AfroBasket champions Nigeria. Dawn Staley's women didn't exactly enjoy a spotless build-up to the Games, so there may be a few butterflies floating around ahead of their opener. Read on as we explain how to get a USA vs Nigeria live stream and watch 2020 Olympics basketball online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

A stuttering pre-Olympics practice run saw USBWNT fall at the hands of both Australia and a WNBA All-Stars outfit, the defeats highlighting how little time the players had spent together at that point.

However, they bounced back against today's opponents, 16 points from A’ja Wilson and 14 from Breanna Stewart sending them on their way to a 93-62 victory over Nigeria just over a week ago.

It was comfortable but far from perfect, Team USA turning the ball over 20 times, and at moments they struggled to get to grips with D'Tigeress power forward Atonye Nyingifa, who notched nine points.

There's no doubting who the favorites are, but Team USA will be determined to begin with a bold statement. Read on for how to watch Team USA vs Nigeria online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

How to watch Team USA vs Nigeria: live stream Olympics women's basketball in the US

Depending on whereabouts you are, you may have to brace yourself for a late night to watch USA vs France, with the game tipping off at 12.40am ET / 9.40pm PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. NBC's USA Network is showing USA vs Nigeria, along with all of the Team USA Women's basketball games. Live stream USA vs Nigeria without cable If you don't already have the channel on cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. The USA Network comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics basketball live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the basketball, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear if it will be showing USA vs Nigeria.

How to watch Team USA vs Nigeria from outside your country

You should be able to find a Team USA vs Nigeria live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch USA vs Nigeria live stream of Olympics basketball in the UK

USA vs Nigeria tips off at 5.40am BST on Tuesday morning, so brace yourself for a very early start if you want to tune in from the UK. In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021 and the schedules suggest it's unlikely to be showing this game (although we'd suggest double checking on the online BBC iPlayer first). Discovery+ and Eurosport are your best options for watching Team USA vs Nigeria, along with all the rest of the Olympics basketball action. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch USA vs Nigeria FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch USA vs Nigeria through CBC Sports, but prepare for a late night, with tip-off set for 12.40am ET / 9.40pm PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics basketball coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing USA vs Nigeria. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch USA vs Nigeria: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia