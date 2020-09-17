US Open live stream 2020: how to watch PGA golf round 1 online from anywhere today

The new PGA Tour season is now under way, but the unprecedented circumstances of the last six months means we've also still got two of this year's Major tournaments to look forward to this fall - starting today with the 2020 US Open. Read on as we explain how to watch golf online and get a US Open live stream wherever you are today.

Taking place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the Open is the hard-nosed big sibling of the more welcoming PGA Championship, with top players including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both saying they rated it as one of the toughest courses in the world.

2020 US Open golf: cheat sheet The 2020 US Open takes place from Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Coverage is via NBC's extended network in the US, with some great FREE options available in America - while Sky Sports has the rights in the UK. Full details are below, or if you just need to know how to watch your home feed from abroad, then the answer is a VPN - save up to 50% today.

Dustin Johnson enters as the firm favorite, having looked unstoppable at times during the FedExCup Playoffs, where he won two out of the three tournaments including the 2020 Tour Championship - and only missed out on a clean sweep by virtue of a magical Jon Rahm putt.

Rahm will largely be carrying the hopes of Europe on his shoulders this week, but fans will also be hoping to see Rory McIlroy get back to his best as the newly anointed father returns to action. Tommy Fleetwood is another contender from across the pond, with the Englishman still chasing his first career Major, while Australian Jason Day will also be hoping to continue his recent resurgence and has a knack for playing the trickier courses well.

When it comes to outsiders, is there anyone not rooting for Harry Higgs? The 28-year-old American has emerged of something of a folk hero on the Tour, proudly wearing a beer belly and often looking like he just stumbled straight out of bed and on to the tee - just like the rest of us do! In an age when players typically spend more time in the gym than they do at the bar, he's a refreshing presence to say the least.

Enough of the talking, though - let's get down to the golf. Read on as we explain how to watch PGA golf online and get a 2020 US Open live stream wherever you are today - plus all the information you need about the Major, including featured groups and tee-times for Tiger Woods and more.

How to watch US Open 2020 golf from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country PGA viewing options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch golf online using the same PGA live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter.

How to get a FREE US Open live stream and watch PGA golf in the US today

American coverage of the 2020 US Open is being split across NBC's portfolio of services, including the Golf Channel, NBC Sports, and the network's new streaming platform, Peacock. There's also a free US Open live stream available via the official USGA website, making for a confusing number of options - so we've provided a full coverage guide below. The short version is that those with cable will be able to watch end-to-end action from Winged Foot, logging into the Golf Channel and NBC Sports websites with details of their provider- and signing up to Peacock for free to complete the picture. Those without cable can still access the FREE coverage provided by Peacock and the US Open website - but for a similar experience to what you'd get with cable, you'll need a good over-the-top streaming service for full access to Golf Channel and NBC coverage. How to get a FREE US Open live stream Fortunately, both are available via fuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and therefore means you can watch the 2020 US Openfor nothing if you play your cards right. Sign up in a breeze, too, and while you do have to input your credit card details to verify your identity, a wide variety of providers are accepting, including some internationally recognized options for the globetrotters among you. You'll need your US zip code handy, too, but only to determine which local channels you'll get - not as a starting point for demanding your full address and starting to pry into your banking details, for the privacy-conscious out there. Fubo also makes it really easy to cancel - the unsubscribe option is front and center in the 'My Account' section of your profile, located in the top-right corner of the screen - not buried at the bottom of some FAQ page. Should you decide to keep it, it's priced from $59.99 a month regularly. How to watch the US Open from abroad If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

2020 US Open: full TV and streaming schedule

All times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Thursday, September 17: round 1

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

2-5 p.m. on NBC

5-7 p.m. on Peacock

Additional coverage via USOpen.com from 7:55 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Friday, September 18: round 2

7:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

4-7 p.m. on NBC

Additional coverage via USOpen.com from 7:55 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 19: round 3

9-11 a.m. on Peacock

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Additional coverage via USOpen.com from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 20: final round

8-10 a.m. on Peacock

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

12-6 p.m. on NBC

Additional coverage via USOpen.com from 7:55 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

US Open 2020 live stream: how to watch PGA golf online in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 US Open. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 12.30pm BST on Thursday and Friday, 2pm on Saturday, and 1pm on Sunday. Sky Sports Main Event is also overlapping and showing the action at peak times. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA live stream: how to watch US Open 2020 golf online in Canada

Golf fans in Canada have it pretty great for the 2020 PGA Championship, thanks to TSN. It's providing comprehensive coverage of the year's first Major between its stable of TV channels and digital streaming options, with coverage starting at 8am ET/5am PT each day. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a PGA live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch a US Open golf live stream in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Coverage starts in the early hours (1-2am AEST) of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday for golf fans Down Under. Best of all, Kayo even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch the first Major of the year without paying a penny! You'll need your Australian mobile handy, though, as registering for the service requires you to verify it using 2FA. On TV, Foxtel subscribers will find the US Open available to watch on Fox Sport Australia, which is channel 503.

2020 US Open: round 1 and 2 featured groups and Tiger Woods tee-time

All times are US Eastern Time (ET) and apply to rounds 1 and 2 of the US Open 2020.