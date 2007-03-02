Intel to double processor pins?

A Chinese website is suggesting that Intel will move across to producing 1,366 pin processors. Currently Intel's chips use a 775 pin socket.

HKEPC also says the interface will be called Socket B and, according to its source, it will be first implemented on the company's Bloomfield-codenamed chip.

This chip could either be due on the next complete revision of Intel's architecture or the 45nm Penryn die-shrink of the Core 2 architecture announced last month.

HKEPC's source also suggests the new chip could have 8-12MB of L2 cache.