AMD halts Intel market growth

With Intel seemingly streets ahead in terms of development, it's not all bad news for AMD , with a leading analyst reckoning the corporation has stabilised its share of the processor market. iSuppli reckons that after six months of market-share loses AMD has accounted for 11.4 per cent of worldwide microprocessor sales over the last few months.

The rise brought to an end a period of decline for AMD that saw its market share dwindle by nearly six points from a high 16.8 percent last summer to 10.9 percent in the early months of 2007.

Correspondingly, Intel's market share has slightly declined according to the analyst. However, it's still at a massive 80.3 per cent, while the amount of decline is also tiny at 0.5 per cent.

However, there's a surprising reason for AMD's apparent reversal-of-decline. "The main cause of the market-share reversal of fortune was a decline in Intel's microprocessor [prices]," said Matthew Wilkins, a principal analyst at iSuppli . "This caused Intel's revenue share to decline -although its microprocessor unit shipments were up sequentially."