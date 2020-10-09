Unsettling Xbox Series X exclusive The Medium has a release date – and it’s soon

The Medium, arguably one of the most anticipated Xbox Series X games, is set to release on December 10, 2020 for Microsoft's next-gen consoles and Steam. It'll also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The psychological horror game features an interesting gameplay mechanic. Players can explore two realities on screen at the same time: the physical world and the spiritual world. You'll need to utilize your physic abilities in both worlds to solve puzzles and avoid hostile spirits.

Developer Bloober Team have stated that this split-reality gameplay is only possible due to the power of next-gen hardware.

The Medium's soundtrack promises to be a particular highlight, as it's being handled by famed Silent Hill composer, Akira Yamaoka. Expect an unsettling and eerie composition throughout, then.

While the Xbox Series X is no longer launching alongside Halo Infinite after a surprise delay, Microsoft's next-gen console will let players play thousands of games spanning four generations of Xbox hardware on day one.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to access hundreds of games on November 10, many of which will be optimized to take advantage of Xbox Series X. All games from Xbox Game Studios will make their way to the service on release, and Microsoft's recent acquisition of Bethesda means older and newly released titles from the publisher are also on the way.

Having a title like The Medium launch before Christmas is a boon for Microsoft's new next-gen consoles, though, as it's shaping up to an impressive, and undoubtedly terrifying experience. Check out the trailer below for a closer look at the game.