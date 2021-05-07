Under Armour's new smart fabric wicks away more than just sweat

Under Armour has launched a line of sportswear with a new fabric design that effectively wicks heat away from your body as you work out. The Iso-Chill material has flat, ribbon-shaped fibers that sit against your skin more closely than a conventional acrylic weave, with a titanium dioxide treatment to conduct heat.

Under Armour says that the cooling effect won't wear off, no matter how many times you clean your kit (chemical researchers have found that titanium dioxide coatings are particularly resistant to washing), and the range includes men's and women's gear for a wide range of sports, both indoor and out.

There's a range of Pinnacle outfits, with laser-cut perforations and bonded seams, plus a lower-priced range that's still designed to be distraction-free, but has a more conventional construction.

Jade Jones (Image credit: Under Armour)

We'll be putting the Iso-Chill material to the test soon to see how it compares to our standard workout gear when the temperature rises.

Keep your cool

Fabrics are important, but there are some other important tips for keeping cool when you're working out. If it's warm outside, try to avoid working out in the middle of the day, when the sun is most intense. An indoor workout in an air-conditioned gym would be a safer bet, or stick to the morning and evening.

Planning your route carefully is a good idea as well. Hot days are a good time for trail runs in the woods, where the trees provide some welcome shade and you're not faced with heat beating off a sun-baked road.

Make sure you hydrate properly before, during and after your run as well. If you don't like the feeling of running with a water bottle (we're not fans) then a hydration pack worn on your back is a good alternative that spreads the weight evenly.

Although it won't keep you cool as such, high SPF sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses are also sensible investments, even if the sun doesn't seem particularly strong. BE generous with the sunscreen (nobody will notice if you look a bit shiny) and reapply often, particularly if you're sweating hard.