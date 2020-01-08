Unannounced Samsung portable SSD goes on preorder at Amazon

A new portable SSD from Samsung has been listed online for preorder on both Amazon and Datavision's sites ahead of the product's actual announcement.

According to the listing on Amazon, which has since been removed, the SSD in question is the new Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD that has a capacity of 1TB and connects using USB 3.2.

The portable SSD was available for preorder before someone at Amazon caught the mistake and from that listing, we know that the device will be released on January, 21st.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

A listing on the site of the New York retailer Datavision is still up at the time of writing and it provides even more detail on Samsung's unannounced portable SSD, saying:

“Transfer in a flash, secure with a touch. Whether you're storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage.”

While Samsung has yet to officially announce its T7 Portable SSD yet, we'll likely find out more details soon as CES 2020 is in full swing and the conference still has a few days left before it closes.