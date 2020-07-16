UFC Fight Night 172 live stream: how to watch the full Kattar vs Ige card online from anywhere

Octagon action returns to Abu Dhabi for a rejigged featherweight clash that now pits two of MMA's rising talents against each other. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch UFC Fight Night 172 online and live stream Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige tonight no matter where you are in the world.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige takes place on Wednesday July 15, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.. The main card starts around 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the US and 3am BST in the UK. A great value BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you watch every UFC event including PPVs for just £25 in the UK, while in the US a FREE Sling Orange trial will get you access to ESPN and therefore today's card.

The co-headline fight for tonight's event event had been a clash between bantamweights Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz, but that showdown has been postponed to August 15th at UFC 252 following Munhoz's positive test for Covid-19.

That leaves the main focus on what should be an exciting featherweight battle between two emerging UFC fighters.

Calvin Kattar (21-4, 5-2 in the UFC) comes in to the fight off the back of an impressive TKO dispatch of Jeremy Stephens. The 32-year-old American has won three of his past four visits to the octagon and currently finds himself No. 8 in the featherweight rankings.

The fight marks Dan Ige's (14-2, 6-1 in the UFC) first main event. The 28-year-old is on a six-fight win streak, the most recent being a tense split decision over Edson Barboza back in May. Read on as we explain how to watch UFC Fight Night 172 online and live stream Kattar vs Ige from anywhere in the world.

How to watch UFC Fight Night from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Kattar vs Ige and all the rest of today's Fight Night action may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC Fight Night live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. Check out ExpressVPN today.

FREE UFC live stream: watch Kattar vs Ige and today's full Fight Night 172 card in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN has the rights to the MMA promotion's live events, so it's the place to watch Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige online tonight. The prelim action starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with the main card getting under way at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. ESPN will be broadcasting Fight Night on its linear TV channel, as well as its streaming-only platform, ESPN+, which means that cord cutters can watch all the action with an over-the-top service. One great option right now is Sling TV - and more specifically, its Orange bundle, which includes ESPN and is currently offering a FREE trial so you can watch UFC Fight NIght tonight without paying a penny. It normally costs $30 a month if you decide to keep it. Any US residents away from home at present can follow our advice above and use a VPN to access coverage just as they would back in America.

How to get a UFC Fight Night 172: Kattar vs Ige UK live stream

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events - including UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige tonight. Coverage of the main card starts at 3am BST early Thursday morning, with prelim action getting underway at 1am. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. For cord cutters, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full Fight Night card, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events - including, based on recent experience, the usually expensive pay-per-views. It's also got a handful of Premier League matches and exclusive coverage of the Champions League when that returns, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige live stream - how to watch online in Canada

In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the main Kattar vs Ige card starting at 10pm ET as in the US. And just like in other countries, any Canadians abroad always have the VPN option at their disposal when out of the country.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: live stream Kattar vs Ige in Australia

Fight fans Down Under may already know that ESPN Australia has the broadcasting rights to UFC. Events are available on pay TV via Foxtel and therefore also through the Foxtel Now streaming service. ESPN coverage starts at 9am AEST on Thursday morning - with the main Kattar vs Ige card scheduled to kick-off around 12 noon. For cord cutters or anyone else looking to save a buck, another great way to watch UFC in Australia is by taking advantage of the 14-day FREE trial on offer through Kayo Sports, which has coverage of this weekend's UFC Fight Night. Aussies away from home at the moment can always tap in to the powers of a good VPN to watch UFC and anything else just as if they had an ice cold VB in hand.

Kattar vs Ige live stream: how to watch UFC Fight Night 172 in New Zealand

It's ESPN again for live UFC Fight Night coverage in New Zealand, which means turning to Sky Sport. ESPN is the channel you need, and coverage starts at 12 noon NZST on Thursday. Existing subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.