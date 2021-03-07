UFC 259 live stream: how to watch every fight online from anywhere in the world

The Apex hosts one of UFC's deepest cards to date on Sunday, boasting a mouth-watering light heavyweight title clash as its headline act - here's how to find a UFC 259 live stream and watch Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya online, plus the start time and much more.

Watch UFC 259: live stream Blachowicz vs Adesanya Date: Saturday, March 6 Estimated Blachowicz vs Adesanya main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA Live stream: ESPN+ (US) / BT Sport (UK) / Main Event or Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The main event sees 205lbs top dog Blachowicz place his belt on the line against reigning middleweight king Adesanya, as the Nigerian fighter bids to become a simultaneous two-division champ.

Now looking to defend his title for the first time, Blachowicz looks set to give Adesanya the toughest fight yet of his career.

As well as the "champion vs champion" main event, tonight's card also features two further title fights, with bantamweight champ Petr Yan putting his title on the line against Aljamain Sterling, while two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes will be defending her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Blachowicz vs Adesanya live stream and watch UFC 259 online - plus key details like the Blachowicz vs Adesanya time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC 259 live stream tonight.

How to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing a UFC 259 live stream on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the event can still watch via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN.

Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

Watch a UFC 259 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days



UFC 259 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya in the US

You'll need to be subscribed to ESPN+ in order to watch UFC 259 in the US. However, if you aren't already a subscriber, there's an easy way to save cash on your membership and PPV fight at the same time. You can buy a year's subscription to ESPN+ and access to this weekend's fight for just $89.98. Considering members usually have to pay $69.99 for this fight on top of their subscription (that comes in at $59.99 a year), that's an excellent offer. If you're already a member you can pick up that PPV ticket by itself for the usual price of $69.99. Early prelim coverage starts at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Usman and Burns expected to enter the Octagon some time from 12am ET / 9pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer commercials.



How to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya: live stream UFC 259 in the UK tonight

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, and the great news is that this weekend's UFC 259 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 2 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show at 12.30am followed by prelims starting at 1am on Sunday ahead of the main show at 3am. Blachowicz vs Adesanya are expected to enter the Octagon from 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Blachowicz vs Adesanya: live stream UFC 259 in Canada tonight

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Blachowicz vs Adesanya live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, March 6.

UFC 259 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya online in Australia right now

You'll find UFC 259 and Blachowicz vs Adesanya available on PPV in Australia, with the main providers being Foxtel Main Event and - for streamers and cord-cutters - Kayo Sports. For those looking for a streaming-only option, Kayo is the way to go and you can now pre-order the PPV card here - it costs AUD$54.95, the same as on Main Event. The main Blachowicz vs Adesanya card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, March 7 which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Blachowicz and Adesanya are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4pm. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Blachowicz vs Adesanya live stream: how to watch UFC 259 in New Zealand now

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Blachowicz vs Adesanya live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, March 7 to get all the action. The headline Blachowicz vs Adesanya is expected any time from 6pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Blachowicz vs Adesanya takes place at UFC 259, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 6. The UFC 259 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT, 10.30am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sunday), 12pm AEDT (Sunday)

This main Blachowicz vs Adesanya card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT , 2pm AEDT - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

Blachowicz vs Adesanya preview and predictions

The meteoric rise of Adesanya has seen him become one of MMA's biggest names over the course of just twenty unbeaten fights, with many expecting him to achieve his stated aim of one day moving up to heavyweight and becoming UFC's first ever triple-weight title holder. But can Blachowicz stop him in his tracks?

Eight wins in his last nine outings, Polish star Blachowicz's sheer grit has seen him rise from the decidedly inauspicious start to his his UFC career which saw him register a shaky 2-4 record, to becoming a rock solid champ.

Efficient as well as deadly - Blachowicz lands an impressive 52 percent of his takedown attempts - his current four-fight winning streak is the third longest active run of wins in the light heavyweight division just behind Magomed Ankalaev (six) and Glover Teixeira (five).

It's a tough one to call and UFC has seen some big upsets of late, but the unbeaten Adesanya should just have enough to conquer Blachowicz to our eye.

Who is Jan Blachowicz?

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Jan Blachowicz claimed the light middleweight title last September during the co-main event of UFC 253, where he pulled off a second-round KO victory over Dominick Reyes.

The victory marked an incredible turnaround for the 38-year-old, who began his career in the big leagues with four defeats in his first six bouts.

He since gone on to win eight of his last nine since suffering consecutive defeats to Alexander Gustafsson and Patrick Cummins with tonight's git marking the first defence of his title.

Who is Israel Adesanya?

Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident Israel Adesanya has made a lightning ascent through the UFC ranks, going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years.

Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender, the huge anime fan has a 20-0 career record with an 9-0 in the Octagon. All of those eight UFC victories have come since February 2018.

The 31-year-old claimed his middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and has since made two successful defences.

Looking to claim the light middleweight title tonight, Adesanya is on record as saying he aims to step up to heavyweight in the near future and add an unprecedented third division belt to his collection.

Blachowicz vs Adesanya latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite Blachowicz's champ status at this weight, Adesanya is installed as the clear favourite with punters and bookies alike, with Paddy Power offering 4/9 on the Last Stylebender to win, compared to 7/4 for the Pole to defend his belt.

Blachowicz vs Adesanya: recent results

Adesanya dominated Paulo Costa in second defence and most recent outing, with that fight culminating in a TKO at 2 minutes, 59 seconds of the second round in the main event of UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, claimed the light middleweight title in his last appearance in the Octagon in September last year at UFC 253, beating Dominick Reyes via TKO in the second round - a showing that also earned him the Performance of the Night award.

UFC 259 full card and highlights

There's plenty of value for those laying out for this weekend's pay-per-view, with two further title fights beyond the main event.

Women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will be putting her title on the line against Megan Anderson.

Before that, Russian bantamweight champ Petr Yan will face American hopeful Aljamain Sterling on the stacked card.

Full UFC 259 card for Saturday, March 6

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Błachowicz, light heavyweight (title fight)

Megan Anderson vs. Amanda Nunes, featherweight (title fight)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight (title fight)

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober, lightweight

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenny, bantamweight

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov, flyweight

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Early Preliminary card

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa, flyweight

Carlos Ulberg vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews, welterweight

Amanda Lemos vs. Livia Renata Souza, women’s strawweight

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz, lightweight

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweight