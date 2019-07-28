UFC 240 live stream: how to watch Holloway vs Edgar and the rest from anywhere now

It's UFC 240 time tonight as the world's biggest MMA organisation heads to Edmonton in Canada. The main event has been two years in the making - Max Holloway is finally taking on 37-year-old former lightweight king Frankie Edgar in UFC Featherweight title bout for the ages. Read on to discover how to get a UFC 240 live stream today - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

The main event had been scheduled to take place two years ago, but after series of injuries and defeats put the matchup on ice, Max "Blessed" Holloway finally takes on Frankie "The Answer" Edgar.

UFC 240 - where and when? Tonight's UFC 240 is taking place right now at the 18,910 capacity Rogers Arena in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. The prelim fights kicked off earlier, with the main card set to start around 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am BST.

Holloway comes into the fight defending his featherweight title off the back of a defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 235 which brought to an end to a 13-fight, 6-year winning streak. While UFC 240 marks Edgar's first appearance in the Octagon in over a year, after a bicep injury ruled the veteran out from a planned clash with Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver in November.

The pair will share top billing with the Women’s Featherweight title contest between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer. Spencer goes into the fight undefeated in seven, but is up against the experienced Cyborg, who makes her return to the Octagon after her losing her title to fellow Brazilian Amanda Nunes at UFC 323.

Whoever you're cheering on during tonight's MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 240’s card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 240 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch the ESPN+ coverage. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan. 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN+

Live stream UFC 240 in the UK (not on PPV)

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland. The good news for subscribers is that unlike UFC 239, the card won't be PPV, with all the action being shown at no extra cost on BT Sport 1 HD. The Main Card starts quite late in the UK at 3am so do prepare accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will showcase reruns of the two main fights shortly after their completion as well as the full main and preliminary cards at a later time. For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 240, BT Sport will also show a live stream of Holloway vs Edgar on its BT Sport app and on its website. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream UFC 240 on PPV in Australia