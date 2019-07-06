UFC 239 live stream: how to watch Jones vs Santos tonight from anywhere

Welcome to Paradise! It's time for MMA fans to turn their attention to the Octagon in Las Vegas. That's where Jon Jones and Thiago Santos - as well as plenty more UFC stars - will do battle tonight, and you're in the right place to discover how to get a UFC 239 live stream - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

UFC 239 - where and when? UFC 239 is taking place tonight (Saturday, July 5). It's all happening in down town Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena - will it be Sin City or Paradise? You can tune in to the prelim fights now, the main card for UFC 239 will begin at around 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am BST.

Jon Jones has certainly had a stellar but often controversial career in the Octagon. Defeating Daniel Cormier four years ago for an unprecedented eighth straight Light Heavyweight title defence should have been the apex, but he was later stripped of the title for testing positive in a drug test for benzoylecgonine. That wasn't the first or last misdemeanor, with DUIs, homophobic slurs and out-of-Octagon scuffles all dogging his career.

But you can't deny Jones's talent or record. He has only one MMA loss to his name in a decade-long career, and that UFC Light Heavyweight belt has been an almost permanent fixture around his waist. Veteran Thiago Santos will have to be at his very best to even lay a scratch on Jones during their title fight in Vegas tonight.

But that isn't the night's only big fight at UFC 239 as the awesome Amanda Nunes puts her Women's Bantamweight belt on the line against the official #1 rated bantamweight contender, Holly Holm. Both have wins against the legendary Ronda Rousey on their record - this should be a classic. And then there's the still-undefeated welterweight Ben 'Funky' Askren taking on Jorge Masvidal, while European fans are represented by Polish Jan Blachowicz as he faces Luke Rockhold.

Whoever you're cheering on during today's MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 239’s main card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 239 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage tonight. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

