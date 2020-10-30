Two weeks with the iPhone 12 and are TVs dead?: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 36

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, and Tom Bedford, TechRadar's Phones Writer, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 36: Dell XPS 13 review, OnePlus phones and customizing tech

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: The PS5 has removeable faceplates allowing you to customize the console, so we ask if you customize one piece of modern-day tech, which would it be?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on living with the iPhone 12 for two weeks, as well as our review of the Dell XPS 13. We also share our impressions of OnePlus phones the N10 5G an N100.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... no one needs a TV anymore. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.