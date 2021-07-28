Twitter will let businesses add a shopping section to their profiles

Twitter has revealed that users of its social network will soon be able to buy products when they visit a business' profile thanks to the introduction of its new Shop Module feature.

This isn't the first time the company has explored adding shopping features to its platform though as back in 2015 it tested out a "Buy Now" button, product pages and product collections. While Twitter eventually decided to shift its focus to other areas, the company's investor relations account said earlier this year that it was “thinking about commerce” once again.

Now in a new blog post, Twitter has announced that it is launching a pilot of its Shop Module feature to see if shoppable profiles can lead to users actually purchasing products after discovering and talking about them on its social network.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Shop Module

Twitter's new Shop Module is a dedicated space at the top of a profile where businesses will be able to showcase their products.

When a user visits a profile with the Shop Module enabled, they can scroll through a company's carousel of products and tap on one of them to learn more. Instead of opening a separate browser window, Shop Module will open an in-app browser so that users can browse products and even purchase them without having to leave Twitter.

The social network plans to start small by piloting its Shop Module feature with a handful of brands in the US. Twitter users in the US using the service in English on iOS devices will be the first to see the Shop Module according to the company. However, it is also building a new Merchant Advisory Board that will be made up of brands that have established themselves as best-in-class examples of merchants on its platform.

Twitter's Shop Module feature is still in the early stages but we'll likely hear more once the company decides to expand its pilot program further by adding support for Android smartphones or launching in additional countries.