Twitter makes it harder for criminals to hack your account

Twitter has released a new update that allows hardware security keys to be used when logging in from mobile devices. The social network confirmed that switching to a new security protocol last year has meant that it is now able to offer the same level of robust protection to mobile users as it does to those logging in via desktop PCs and laptops.

Hardware security keys were initially rolled out by Twitter in 2018, allowing desktop users of the social media platform to utilize a physical authentication option. However, some technical limitations meant that this approach wasn’t supported outside of the Twitter web app.

Twitter has now confirmed that following the decision to adopt the WebAuthn security protocol in May last year, it is now in a position to offer hardware security keys to mobile account users.

Security is key

Hardware keys have become increasingly popular as a security tool in recent times as they make it practically impossible for some forms of cyberattack to take place. Earlier this year, for example, Twitter provided its own staff with security keys in response to a hack that allowed attackers to spread a cryptocurrency scam.

What’s more, there is a growing acceptance that other forms of two-factor authentication, particularly those that use SMS messaging or voice calls, remain vulnerable. Hardware security keys are also more widely available today, with some specifically catering to mobile devices.

Although the launch of security keys for mobile logins will be welcomed, it will probably not be enough to restore Twitter’s damaged reputation in the world of online security. Its employees recently came top of Dashlane’s list of the worst password offenders of 2020.

Via TechCrunch